The facility that processes recycling for Tulsa-area communities will not reopen until late December at the earliest, but it will boast an improved…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we're talking about the science and strategies of composting -- and why it's good for our planet, and why it's good…
With the City of Tulsa’s contracted recycling facility closed indefinitely after a fire last month, demand on the local incinerator is so high, it can’t…
The City of Tulsa is sending residential recycling to the incinerator for the time being because of a fire at the local processing facility last week.A…
It's easy to take safe drinking water for granted, but so very much of public health stems from having it (that is, having lots of it) on hand. Moreoever,…
(Note: This interview originally aired back in August.) Our guest is Marcus Eriksen, a naturalist, author, and environmental activist whose latest book --…
What's it like to live on one-tenth of the fossil-fuel consumption of the average American? Alarmed by the drastic changes now occurring in the Earth's…
On this edition of ST, we speak with Corey Williams, the executive director of the nonprofit Sustainable Tulsa, which is driven by (as noted at its…
On this installment of ST Medical Monday, we offer an interesting discussion about water conservation and related subjects with Noah Roberts, the…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we chat once again with Katie Plohocky, the founder and director of Tulsa's Healthy Community Store Initiative. This…