Rich Fisher

-
2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the classic crime film SHAFT, directed Gordon Parks. Parks was a filmmaker, writer, musician, and one of the 20th…
-
2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the classic crime film SHAFT, directed Gordon Parks. Parks was a filmmaker, writer, musician, and one of the 20th…
-
Throughout the week, we've been spotlighting some standout StudioTulsa interviews from last year. Here's what we've offered, along with links whereby you…
-
Happy New Year, and thank you for listening to StudioTulsa. We've lately been offering "The Best of ST: 2019 Edition." Here's a listing (complete with…
-
In recent days, per our year-end custom, we've been offering The Best of StudioTulsa -- i.e., encore presentations of interviews from throughout 2018…
-
Dear Friends of Public Radio Tulsa, First of all, thank you for listening to Public Radio Tulsa; more people are joining you in northeast Oklahoma! In our…
-
Welcome to a new year and a new way to communicate with you about everything happening here at Public Radio Tulsa! Every month, this e-newsletter will…