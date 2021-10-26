-
Plans are coming together for prescribed burns at Turkey Mountain.The master plan for the wilderness area River Parks Authority adopted last year calls…
-
The Tulsa City Council's public works committee heard from multiple engineers Wednesday as councilors questioned whether it was possible to preserve the…
-
While on-shore work has commenced for the new Zink Dam and Arkansas River pedestrian bridge, crews can’t get started in the river just yet.The U.S. Army…
-
The man managing replacement of Tulsa’s Arkansas River pedestrian bridge told a board that oversees sales tax–funded projects its estimated cost has…
-
Repairing damage from spring 2019’s floods in River Parks may leave less money for previously planned work.River Parks got an advance on city sales tax…
-
For at least two minutes Friday night, River Parks wants Tulsans to stand in their driveways, poke their heads out a window or otherwise get outside a…
-
Work to fix flood damage from last spring’s storms is nearly complete at a few spots within Tulsa’s River Parks, but the federal government may not cover…
-
River Parks Authority adopted a bold master plan this week for Turkey Mountain.The four-phase plan would eventually help expand the area’s footprint to…