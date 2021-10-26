© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scam

  • 3489011-1196787371.jpg
    Local & Regional
    Scam Warning
    Attorney General Scott Pruitt issued a warning Monday for Oklahomans affected by the recent wildfires. “We know from past experience that major property…