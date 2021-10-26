-
Our guest is Dr. Matthew Restall, a Professor of Latin American History and Anthropology at Pennsylvania State University. He tells us about his 2018…
-
It's been commonly noted that we as human beings are basically hard-wired for long walks -- and for the thinking, observation, and spiritual reflection…
-
Our guest on this broadcast of ST is the acclaimed filmmaker Annie O'Neil, who is probably best known for her work on the award-winning documentary,…
-
(Note: This show first aired back in February.) On this edition of ST, we're discussing an interesting literary biography called "The Man Who Invented…
-
(Note: This interview originally aired in late October.) We speak with author and journalist Kirstin Downey, whose new book is "Isabella: The Warrior…
-
On this Veterans Day edition of StudioTulsa, we're talking about a certain classic novel that came out of World War I, "The Four Horsemen of The…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak with author and journalist Kirstin Downey, whose new book, just out from Doubleday, is "Isabella: The Warrior Queen." It's…
-
Meet Paul Lewicki, CEO of StatSoft, a Tulsa-Based Company Aiming to Help Greece, Portugal, and SpainOur guest on this edition of ST is Dr. Paul Lewicki, the CEO of StatSoft, a Tulsa-based company (established in 1984 as a partnership of a group of…