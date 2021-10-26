The Arab Spring

-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we welcome Bassem Youssef, the Egyptian comedian, media critic, TV host...and former surgeon and doctor. He came to…
-
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with Dr. Charles E. Ziegler, who is Professor of Political Science as well as Distinguished Research Scholar…
-
On this installment of ST, we speak with Blaise Misztal, the director of the National Security Program at the Bipartisan Policy Center, which is a…
-
How have civil rights changed in this country -- and indeed, around the world -- since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001? How has our…
-
On this edition of our program, we speak with Tom Garrett, an Oklahoma native who's worked at the International Republican Institute (or IRI) since 1994.…