Theatre Tulsa -- founded in 1922 -- is the longest-running local theatre west of the Mississippi River, and the seventh oldest in the United States. To…
Theatre Tulsa's much-praised SummerStage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Next to Normal," returns this weekend for a set of "back by…
One week from tonight, on August 8th, Theatre Tulsa will unveil its much-anticipated new production of the epic musical, "Les Misérables," which will run…
Theatre Tulsa's New Stage Presents the Racially Charged and Dramatically Compelling "Clybourne Park"Theatre Tulsa's New Stage initiative will soon offer its first-ever production with a widely hailed play from 2010 that has never before graced an…
Oscar Wilde is now rolling into Tulsa, so to speak, in a big way. On Friday night, the 8th, Theatre Tulsa will premiere a new adaptation of Wilde's…
On this edition of ST, we're talking about the past, present, and future of Theatre Tulsa, one of the oldest arts organizations in the state. Established…