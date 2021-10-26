-
The facility that processes recycling for Tulsa-area communities will not reopen until late December at the earliest, but it will boast an improved…
-
On this installment of ST, we listen back to our conversation with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Edward Humes, who joined us earlier this year to…
-
Okay, so you could probably handle going through life without any more plastic water bottles. And you'd be fine with using your own bags at the grocery…
-
Carts for the new trash collection system in Tulsa are arriving and the first group will be delivered to neighborhoods beginning Monday. Gary Percefull is…
-
Trash carts are arriving in Tulsa.Why is that news?It is the carts for Tulsa’s new trash service that is to begin on October first. The company,…