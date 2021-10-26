TU Humanities

-
Our guest is Anne Helen Petersen, who is a Senior Culture Writer and Western Correspondent for BuzzFeed News. She's known for writing long-form pieces…
-
Our guest is the New Mexico-based writer, poet, and educator Lauren Camp, whose books include "One Hundred Hungers" (winner of the Dorset Prize and a…
-
Attention, all who appreciate a good TED Talk.... From noon till 4pm today, Friday the 24th, at the Lorton Performance Center on the TU campus, the…
-
On this edition of our show, we speak with Professor Sean Latham of the University of Tulsa. He's the Chair of the Faculty of English; he's also the…