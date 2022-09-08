© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
A chat with George Justice, the newly named provost at TU

Published September 8, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
Photo via The Chronicle of Higher Education
Aired on Thursday, September 8th.

Justice, formerly of Arizona State University, officially began his new post on July 1st.

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we get to know George Justice, the recently named provost and executive vice president for academic affairs here at the University of Tulsa. Justice was formerly an English professor at Arizona State University, where he also served as dean of humanities for ASU's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences from 2013 to 2017. And as a longtime columnist for The Chronicle of Higher Education, the leading American periodical focused exclusively on teaching and learning in colleges and universities, Justice is one of the nation's thought-leaders on the issues facing academia today; his Chronicle column is titled "The Provost Files." One ongoing pursuit of Justice's working life has been, and still remains, locating opportunities for collaboration between faculty and administration. He's also an articulate advocate for the vital importance of arts and humanities within a liberal arts education -- and is, moreover, a noted scholar of Jane Austen.

