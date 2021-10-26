-
Tulsa County Sheriff buying system to keep tabs on some jail inmates' vital signs in case of medical emergenciesCustody Protect from 4Sight Labs uses sensors like those found in smart watches and fitness trackers worn on the wrist or ankle. The product will alert officers and dispatch if an inmate's vital signs indicate a medical emergency.
-
The City of Tulsa and the Tulsa County Sheriff have reached an agreement for inmates over the municipal jail’s limit to be held at the county jail.The…
-
This story was updated at 2:37 p.m. to include comment from the Tulsa County District Attorney's office received after initial publication.Tulsa County…
-
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said Tuesday that while COVID-19 infections from the county jail outbreak reported earlier this month are down among the…
-
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is responding to a COVID-19 outbreak inside the county jail, a spokesperson said Tuesday.TCSO communications director…
-
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office now has a rapid COVID testing system for use at the jail.The jail's medical provider, Turn Key Health, helped acquire…
-
A Tulsa preschool teacher has posted bond and been released from the Tulsa County Jail following an arrest for allegedly possessing and distributing child…
-
The Tulsa Board of County Commissioners voted 3-0 on Monday to end a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house federal immigration…
-
Tulsa County renewed on Tuesday its agreement with the federal government for the sheriff’s office to identify undocumented immigrants for deportation…
-
While COVID-19 is spreading in jails, Sheriff Vic Regalado said Wednesday the Tulsa County Jail remains without a confirmed case.Regalado said his office…