The Tulsa Fire Department is trying to fix a problem within its ranks: Current firefighter demographics aren't representative of their communities.TFD…
As city councilors continue monitoring public safety staffing, the Tulsa Fire Department reports they’re down 60 firefighters because of retirements and…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested after being accused of trying to steal a firetruck.Tulsa police say they were called to a fire…
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum wants to put a permanent property tax for public safety on the ballot in August 2022.Bynum told city councilors Wednesday that’s…
Looking much different than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday the Tulsa Fire Department held its annual remembrance ceremony for active and…
Child safety advocates and first responders held a mock rescue of a child locked in a hot car in an attempt to raise awareness about the dangers of heat…
A Tulsa fire station was briefly closed this week for cleaning and many of its firefighters placed under quarantine after a member of the Tulsa Fire…
Thick smoke pours from the roof-line of the Brown Apartments in Tulsa. The complex is tucked inside a quiet neighborhood near 12th and South…