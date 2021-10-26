-
Residents are starting to move into Tulsa’s mixed-income River West community as phase one nears completion.There are 74 total units opening up, with 37…
The Tulsa Housing Authority is on to the next stage of its project to remake the Eugene Field neighborhood.Construction has begun on the more than 70…
The Tulsa Housing Authority is encouraging renters in Tulsa County who have struggled financially to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a…
The Tulsa Housing Authority has extended the deadline to apply for emergency rental assistance to Sept. 30.THA said since applications opened Aug. 24,…
City of Tulsa officials say that people experiencing homelessness who have set up encampments on West Archer Street will not be pushed to move until the…
The Tulsa Housing Authority is now taking applications for an emergency rental assistance program funded by Tulsa County’s share of federal coronavirus…
Tulsa County Commissioners approved on Monday an initial $3 million for local housing assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Tulsa Housing Authority…
Work is underway for a vast project that will transform Tulsa’s Eugene Field neighborhood.The first of six phases of the development that will be known as…
The Tulsa Housing Authority is waiving rent for May for tenants of their properties.The housing authority also waived April rent and March late fees."Our…