Tulsa Interfaith Alliance

Our guest is the Rev. Dr. Serene Jones, a well-known theologian who grew up in Oklahoma and is now the President and Johnston Family Professor for…
On Sunday the 25th -- at Grace Lutheran Church (2331 East 5th Place) in Tulsa -- the 28th Annual Knippa Interfaith / Ecumenical Lecture will be given. It…
From pharmacists who refuse to dispense Plan B drugs (which prevent ovulation) to legislation designed to limit a patient's end-of-life or euthanasia…
(Note: This interview originally aired earlier this year.) There's an old Lenny Bruce one-liner that goes like this: "Everyday, people are straying away…
On this edition of ST, we listen back to a 2010 interview that we did with Krista Tippett, the Oklahoma-born and Peabody Award-winning host of American…
On this edition of ST, we present a conversation with the equally vociferous, aggressive, and relentless Michael L. "Mikey" Weinstein, founder and…