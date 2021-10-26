-
An unusual friendship has taken shape at the Tulsa Zoo. Jaguars are usually solitary animals, but two adult females - Ixchel and Caipora - are now being…
The Tulsa Zoo recently welcomed three new residents.There's 48-year-old Booper, a female Asian elephant; 14-year-old Sally, a female white rhino; and…
Moving forward, Tulsa Zoo President and CEO Terrie Correll and other zoo professionals may be wise to be careful what they wish for."Every zookeeper's…
On this installment of our show, we learn about "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea," which is on view at the Tulsa Zoo through Jan. 5, 2020. This newly…
The Tulsa Zoo's popular Conservation On Tap event will happen soon. It's a sold-out gathering, a fundraiser from which all profits will go toward saving…
The folks who bring you StudioTulsa have been on summer holiday for the first half of August.Here's a guide to the programs that we aired on ST on July…
On this edition of ST, with Spring Break now in effect, we're discussing some new changes and enhancements at that ever-popular Spring Break destination…
Tulsa Zoo is reaching out to help those affected by wildfires, particularly the many animals that were separated from their owners or displaced during the…
Bernsen the chimpanzee celebrates his fifth birthday Sunday June 10th. Everyone is invited to the Tulsa Zoo Sunday at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate Bernsen’s…
The Tulsa Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its chimpanzees, “Alvin”. An altercation broke out Saturday between the 20-year-old Alvin and the other…