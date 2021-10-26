Victory Christian

-
Tulsa's Victory Church is drawing scrutiny for hosting a large, indoor concert with little mask-wearing this week, as COVID-19 infections and…
Kojo Asamoa-Caesar says he's no stranger to ugly remarks based on the color of his skin. The former teacher and school principal says over the course of…
The pastor of Tulsa's Victory Church is apologizing for a racist remark, directed at a local political candidate, made by an employee who he has since…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Arraignment re-scheduled for a former employee of a Tulsa mega-church on sex crime charges. The new date is January 22nd.Former…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An ex-employee of a Tulsa megachurch accused of raping a 13-year-old girl and other sex crimes will be arraigned in district court…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two youth ministers at a Tulsa megachurch say misdemeanor charges of failing to report child abuse against them should be dismissed…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — More than a week after a Tulsa church promised to ask Oklahoma's Department of Human Services to review how it handles child abuse…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The pastor of a Tulsa megachurch where five employees reportedly waited two weeks to report the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl is…