Victory Christian Center

The pastor of Tulsa's Victory Church is apologizing for a racist remark, directed at a local political candidate, made by an employee who he has since…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Hearings for five employees of a Tulsa megachurch accused of waiting more than two weeks to report the alleged rape of a 13-year-old…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An ex-employee of a Tulsa megachurch accused of raping a 13-year-old girl and other sex crimes will be arraigned in district court…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A clergy abuse watchdog group is accusing a Tulsa megachurch of doing damage control to protect the ministry's image instead of…