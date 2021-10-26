-
Farmer and rancher Dan Ripley got a surprise recently. “We saw these pigs, we saw these pigs actually with the cattle!” He said he hated to see it. “But…
-
On this edition of ST, we learn about how homeowners in the Greater Tulsa area can take simple steps -- in both their lawncare and their gardening…
-
It's easy to take safe drinking water for granted, but so very much of public health stems from having it (that is, having lots of it) on hand. Moreoever,…
-
-
What's it like to live on one-tenth of the fossil-fuel consumption of the average American? Alarmed by the drastic changes now occurring in the Earth's…
-
Our guest is Marcus Eriksen, a naturalist, author, and environmental activist whose latest book -- "Junk Raft" -- details his 2008 sea voyage on a craft…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak with Corey Williams, the executive director of the nonprofit Sustainable Tulsa, which is driven by (as noted at its…
-
On this installment of ST Medical Monday, we offer an interesting discussion about water conservation and related subjects with Noah Roberts, the…