ST Medical Monday: Regarding SimpleLab, which aims to make detailed water-quality data freely available to homeowners everywhere

We learn about SimpleLab, which is, per its website, "the largest digital marketplace for North America's leading water-quality testing labs. It is also a unique platform for richly detailed environmental data.... After the discovery of lead in Flint, MI, drinking water, and a realization that fewer than 0.01% of American homes have ever tested their tap water, we [at SimpleLab] began building a revolutionary lab software to connect everyday people to advanced analytical lab services (regarding water in particular)." Our guest is Johnny Pujol, the CEO of SimpleLab, who says that his aim with this California-based start-up is to connect people everywhere to an independent, accurate, and totally reliable network of analytical testing labs. Specifically, he tells us about a new SimpleLab initiative known as the City Water Project, which will soon roll out nationwide, and through which anyone can freely access the latest water-quality statistics for their home just by entering a street address. Presently, the City Water Project is being offered only in Oklahoma; many other states will be coming online soon. You can access the City Water Project website here.