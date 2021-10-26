-
The Tulsa Health Department said Friday it had detected West Nile virus in a mosquito caught in one of its surveillance traps, the first confirmed carrier…
The latest stats show no cases of West Nile virus in the Tulsa area. The County Health Department’s Kaitlin Snider says traps have turned up nearly three…
The first West Nile case in Oklahoma this year has been confirmed in Major County. So far there are no reported infections in Tulsa County, but it is very…
Traps are out, but so far no sign of mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus in Tulsa County. However, there is another disease borne by mosquitos that has…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there have now been 170 confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Oklahoma this year and 11…
GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) — A former mayor of Guthrie has died after battling West Nile virus.Officials with the First Christian Church say Jon Gumerson died…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting five new cases of West Nile virus — but no additional deaths.The department said…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Health officials say another person has died of the West Nile Virus in Oklahoma.The Oklahoma State Department of Health indicated on…
West Nile virus cases in Oklahoma are increasing. According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, 11 new cases are reported totaling to 144 cases since…
New figures from the Oklahoma Department of Health show the West Nile Virus death toll has increased by one person in the past week. The number of…