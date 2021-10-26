© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

William Cordova

  • museum_confidential_2.jpg
    Podcast
    Rick Lowe
    Meghann Ray
    ,
    Rick Lowe is one of the two Lead Artists for the Greenwood Art Project alongside William Cordova. Born in Alabama, but a longtime resident of Houston,…
  • museum_confidential_2.jpg
    Podcast
    Rebuilding Black Wall Street
    Meghann Ray
    ,
    TheRese Aduni has been hard at work on her documentary, "Rebuilding Black Wall Street." The film uses 16mm film footage shot by TheRese's father and…