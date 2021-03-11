© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Rebuilding Black Wall Street

Public Radio Tulsa | By Meghann Ray
Published March 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST
TheRese Aduni has been hard at work on her documentary, "Rebuilding Black Wall Street." The film uses 16mm film footage shot by TheRese's father and chronicles the men and women who rebuilt Greenwood in the aftermath of 1921. This episode also features artist William Cordova, one of the Greenwood Art Project's two lead artists. Co-hosted by GAP Project Director, Jerica Wortham.

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Rich Fisher with Public Radio Tulsa.   

  

Meghann Ray
