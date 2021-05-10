© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Rick Lowe

Public Radio Tulsa | By Meghann Ray
Published May 10, 2021
Rick Lowe is one of the two Lead Artists for the Greenwood Art Project alongside William Cordova. Born in Alabama, but a longtime resident of Houston, Lowe's work is widely acclaimed and collected. He was awarded a coveted MacArthur "Genius Grant" in 2014. On this episode we chat with Lowe about the ongoing work of the Greenwood Art Project and the upcoming centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced with Public Radio Tulsa.   

Meghann Ray
As an University of Tulsa alumna, Meghann has spent the past decade in the non-profit social services sector working in communications, fundraising and special events. She is an avid and passionate community advocate and says her life’s mission is to make a difference locally and beyond. Meghann believes Public Radio Tulsa is an integral part of our community and loves how it keeps is all connected and more informed.
