TPS board members hear from community on LGBTQ inclusivity in classrooms

Tulsa Public School board members heard from the community on their thoughts over LGBTQ inclusivity in Tulsa classrooms during a meeting held Monday evening.

The discussion was centered around a controversial social media post shared to Facebook by board member E'lena Ashely comparing education in Asia and the United States.



The post implied that students in America are learning about transgender and LGBTQ issues while students in China and India are studying complex math and chemistry.

The meeting was crowded with some members of the community wearing red, white, and blue, and others donning colors of the rainbow.

The board heard from multiple people concerned about TPS's relationship with its LGBTQ community.

One person said all TPS board members should receive training on LGBTQ issues and topics.

Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters made an appearance during the meeting in support of Ashely but left before the public made comments.