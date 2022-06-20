© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

TPS board members hear from community on LGBTQ inclusivity in classrooms

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published June 20, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT
tulsa_public_schools_sign_service_center.jpg
Matt Trotter
/
KWGS

Tulsa Public School board members heard from the community on their thoughts over LGBTQ inclusivity in Tulsa classrooms during a meeting held Monday evening.

The discussion was centered around a controversial social media post shared to Facebook by board member E'lena Ashely comparing education in Asia and the United States.

The post implied that students in America are learning about transgender and LGBTQ issues while students in China and India are studying complex math and chemistry.

The meeting was crowded with some members of the community wearing red, white, and blue, and others donning colors of the rainbow.

The board heard from multiple people concerned about TPS's relationship with its LGBTQ community.

One person said all TPS board members should receive training on LGBTQ issues and topics.

Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters made an appearance during the meeting in support of Ashely but left before the public made comments.

Local & Regional Tulsa Public SchoolsLGBTQLGBTQ rights and issues
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
