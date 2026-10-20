© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa Pride conveys powerful message of support through attendees, performers

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:28 AM CDT
Signatures and messages of hope cover the banner to be held during TulsaPride Parade Saturday, Oct. 17.
Photo by Angel Ford
/
KWGS
Signatures and messages of hope cover the banner to be held during TulsaPride Parade Saturday, Oct. 17.

Despite ongoing construction forcing an address change this year, Tulsa Pride went off without a hitch this weekend. And, as hundreds of attendees celebrated, one powerful central theme tied the whole experience together.

Drag performer Venus Rising performs on stage to a crowd of avid supporters at Tulsa Pride.
Photo by Angel Ford
/
KWGS
Drag performer Venus Rising lip syncs on stage to a crowd of avid supporters at Tulsa Pride.

“I don’t care who feels that they can give you a little piece of hate – we’re gonna love each other so loud we won’t even hear them. Can I hear you??” said Drag performer Venus Rising.

That strong message to the crowd at Tulsa Pride was heard throughout the day as attendees voiced a chorus of “Happy Pride” and supportive cheers; during performances, at a variety of vendor booths and as the much-loved Tulsa Pride Parade walked through the streets of downtown.

Kaitlyn Anthony, 20, was one of attendees loudly cheering in support. This was her third year at Pride, and she came with her grandmother to celebrate.

Anthony said she cheers because while she is fortunate enough to have a supportive family, not everyone does. Tulsa Pride is where no one has to feel alone.

“And it’s not just right at this event, it’s every event you go to, and it’s every picture you see from those events. Those are your people,” said Anthony. “They support you. They love you.”

1 of 20  — Pride_11.JPG
2 of 20  — Pride_13.JPG
3 of 20  — Pride_14.JPG
4 of 20  — Pride_15.JPG
5 of 20  — Pride_12.JPG
6 of 20  — Pride_5.JPG
7 of 20  — Pride_4.JPG
8 of 20  — Pride_10.JPG
9 of 20  — Pride_3.JPG
10 of 20  — DSC_6241.JPG
11 of 20  — DSC_6245.JPG
12 of 20  — DSC_6115.JPG
13 of 20  — DSC_6017.JPG
14 of 20  — DSC_6190.JPG
15 of 20  — DSC_6136.JPG
16 of 20  — DSC_6209.JPG
17 of 20  — DSC_6239.JPG
18 of 20  — DSC_6240.JPG
19 of 20  — DSC_6244.JPG
20 of 20  — DSC_6249.JPG

Angel Ford
Angel Ford stepped into the Morning Edition host and news reporter role at KWGS in April 2026 having obtained both a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. 
See stories by Angel Ford