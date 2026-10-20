Tulsa Pride conveys powerful message of support through attendees, performers

Despite ongoing construction forcing an address change this year, Tulsa Pride went off without a hitch this weekend. And, as hundreds of attendees celebrated, one powerful central theme tied the whole experience together.

Photo by Angel Ford / KWGS Drag performer Venus Rising lip syncs on stage to a crowd of avid supporters at Tulsa Pride.

“I don’t care who feels that they can give you a little piece of hate – we’re gonna love each other so loud we won’t even hear them. Can I hear you??” said Drag performer Venus Rising.

That strong message to the crowd at Tulsa Pride was heard throughout the day as attendees voiced a chorus of “Happy Pride” and supportive cheers; during performances, at a variety of vendor booths and as the much-loved Tulsa Pride Parade walked through the streets of downtown.

Kaitlyn Anthony, 20, was one of attendees loudly cheering in support. This was her third year at Pride, and she came with her grandmother to celebrate.

Anthony said she cheers because while she is fortunate enough to have a supportive family, not everyone does. Tulsa Pride is where no one has to feel alone.

“And it’s not just right at this event, it’s every event you go to, and it’s every picture you see from those events. Those are your people,” said Anthony. “They support you. They love you.”