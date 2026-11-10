Kevin Hern to become Oklahoma's next senator Nov. 30

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern will become the state’s next US Senator by the end of the month.

The timing of Hern’s swearing-in has been in dispute. However, on Tuesday, Hern’s communications director confirmed reports that he will officially take the oath of office on Nov. 30.

Hern was elected Nov. 3 to fill out the rest of the term of former Senator Markwayne Mullin, and those results will be certified Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Election Board. Mullin resigned after being appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Alan Armstrong was appointed in March by Gov. Kevin Stitt to fill the empty Senate seat on an interim basis until the election.

Typically, replacement senators filling out someone else’s term take office immediately. But Armstrong, a former CEO of Williams Co, wanted to stay in office to complete one pet project: a bill reforming the oil and gas industry permitting process.

Hern says it is important for him to take office as soon as possible, so he has seniority over other incoming freshmen senators who will be sworn in in January.

Now, Armstrong’s permitting reform measure is advancing in the Senate. Armstrong, Hern and Gov. Stitt have a issued a joint statement that says the governor will be sending “the two certificates of election as soon he receives them from the State Election Board.”

The statement goes on to say, “Congressman Hern will present himself on Monday, November 30, to be sworn in to the United States Senate.”

Hern, a Republican, defeated his Democratic opponent, N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, as well as a Libertarian and 2 independent candidates in Tuesday’s midterm election.

