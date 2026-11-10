Union grad tapped to lead DC studios amid Hollywood shuffle

DC Studios announced a Union High School graduate as their new president and chief creative officer amid an executive shuffle.

Skydance Motion Picture Group shared that 1999 Union grad Jeremy Latcham will assume the roles as James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped down from their co-CEO and chairmen positions.

Latcham got his start in entertainment as a production assistant for a Mazzio’s Pizza commercial. He is the former Vice President of Production at Marvel Studios where he was part of the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with credits including “Iron Man” and “The Avengers.”

DC Studios produces movies part of the DC Comics cinematic universe, including “Superman” and “Batman.” His new role will see him managing the creative pipeline through production, talent and strategy.