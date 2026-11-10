© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Union grad tapped to lead DC studios amid Hollywood shuffle

Public Radio Tulsa | By Teegan Smith
Published November 10, 2026 at 10:08 AM CST

DC Studios announced a Union High School graduate as their new president and chief creative officer amid an executive shuffle.

Skydance Motion Picture Group shared that 1999 Union grad Jeremy Latcham will assume the roles as James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped down from their co-CEO and chairmen positions.

Latcham got his start in entertainment as a production assistant for a Mazzio’s Pizza commercial. He is the former Vice President of Production at Marvel Studios where he was part of the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with credits including “Iron Man” and “The Avengers.”

DC Studios produces movies part of the DC Comics cinematic universe, including “Superman” and “Batman.” His new role will see him managing the creative pipeline through production, talent and strategy.
Local & Regional
Teegan Smith
Teegan Smith  stepped into the news reporter role at KWGS in October 2026 after obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma. 
See stories by Teegan Smith