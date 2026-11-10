Tulsa-based animal rescue founder, employee arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty

Two arrests in Tulsa resulted in the rescue of 39 cats and dogs, and the discovery of 19 deceased animals.

Tulsa Police Department representative Richard Meulenberg said officers were called to assist Tulsa Animal Services during an investigation at a residence on 12th Street and Memorial Drive. After a general survey of the area, officers chose to investigate further after a certain smell became too strong to ignore.

“There was this very strong odor, and I have a -- I don't have a better term for it, a basic death in the area or in that location,” said Meulenberg.“So, then we were able to go in there, sans warrant, just to check on the well-being of humans, and we didn't find humans.”

What they found were 24 severely emaciated animals living amongst their own feces and trash. The scent of decay originated from the 19 deceased animals found on the property.

At the second location,15 animals in a similar emaciated condition were taken in after a search warrant was issued.

The animals are connected to the Tulsa-based nonprofit Mercy Sakes 2nd Chance Animal Rescue. Its founder Sasha Smith, 38, and adoption coordinator Marcia Reynolds, 44, were arrested, separately, on multiple charges of animal cruelty. Both declined to issue statements at their time of arrest.

Meulenberg said the investigation is ongoing, and charges could be changed.

The animals rescued were taken in by Tulsa Animal Services with added assistance from several local rescue groups.

“Not all the animals are at Tulsa Animal Services because, just like any other rescue, we’re at or beyond capacity,” said Meulenberg. “So, a lot of people are helping us share the load.”

Due to the investigation and rehabilitation needs, none of the animals are available currently for adoption, transfer or retrieval.