'Wait Wait' for November 21, 2026: With Not My Job guest William Jackson Harper
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest William Jackson Harper and panelists Tom Bodett, Luke Burbank, and Tig Notaro. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
Things Fall Apart; The GTA Flu; Edward Gets His License To Kill
Panel Questions
More Than Man's Best Friend
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about Shaquille O'Neal, only one of which is true
Not My Job: Emmy and Tony-nominee William Jackson Harper talks turtlenecks and screaming for Grand Theft Auto
Peter talks to William Jackson Harper, one of the stars of the new series "American Hostage." William plays our game called, "American Hostage…meet American Hostess." Three questions about famous hostesses and socialites.
Panel Questions
No More Happy Honda Days or Toyotathons?; The Bible Bachelor
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Dirty Old Faithful; An American Icon With A Secret; A Woman of Distinction
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, what will Robert Pattinson's first mission as James Bond be?
Copyright 2026 NPR