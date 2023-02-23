Less than two months after insurrection, Bolsonaro visits Broken Arrow

A controversial international figure visited Oklahoma this week.

Mayor Debra Wimpee confirmed through social media that former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro visited Broken Arrow on Tuesday. Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Brazil’s government buildings in January after the former president refused to concede he lost his election and made false claims about voter fraud.

In a Facebook post, Wimpee confirmed in comments below the post that one of Broken Arrow’s police officers works for Bolsonaro, and that city officials invited the former president to the city.

Wimpee said she met Bolsonaro at the police department, and had lunch with their current and former Fraternal Order of Police presidents and Vice Mayor Chris Gillespie.

BAPD public information officer Ethan Hutchins said the former president’s visit was informal.

“This was a personal visit,” he said. “There was no business involving the city of Broken Arrow.”

Hutchins said he wouldn’t answer any questions about the visit, and referred inquiries to Bolsonaro’s team. Members of Bolsonaro’s communication team and Wimpee’s office did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Wimpee also said Stitt met with Governor Kevin Stitt before visiting Broken Arrow. A spokesperson for Stitt’s office did not immediately respond to request for confirmation and comment on Thursday.

During his presidency, Bolsonaro lifted climate regulations on the Amazon Rainforest and was accused of committing a crime against humanity by the Brazilian Senate for how he responded to COVID-19. In 2020, he was named the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project person of the year for advancing criminal activity and corruption more than any other person.

Bolsonaro currently lives in Florida, where he has supporters. Associated Press reports he may return to Brazil soon.