Local & Regional

Oklahoma politicians react to Trump indictment

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell,
Max Bryan
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Despite a first-place finish in June, Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin failed to get over 50% of the Senate GOP primary vote, forcing a runoff against former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon.

Oklahoma’s newest senator spoke against former president Donald Trump’s indictment Thursday.

The former president became the first to ever be indicted when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged him. Bragg’s office has been investigating a hush money scheme involving Trump and adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

In a statement on Twitter yesterday, Senator Markwayne Mullin called the indictment a sham, saying it’s in line with “radical leftists” who have gone after the former president since day one. He said the indictment will only make Trump stronger.

Alicia Andrews, chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, told Public Radio Tulsa her people are relieved.

“We understand that the former president has the opportunity to defend himself and he is innocent until proven guilty, but this is the first step to restoring hope in America that the rule of law prevails,” said Andrews.

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued a statement calling the indictment a politically motivated witch hunt.

Local & Regional
Elizabeth Caldwell
Max Bryan
