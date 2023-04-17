Stitt calls for McCurtain Co. officials to step down

Following allegations of racist, threatening, violent and disrespectful comments at a public meeting, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for four McCurtain County officials to resign.

In a statement released Sunday, Stitt called for McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, investigator Alicia Manning and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix to immediately resign from their positions. He’s also called for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to determine any possible criminal activity in connection with the recordings.

Oklahoma Attorney General's spokesperson Leslie Berger confirmed on Monday that her office is investigating the situation.

Stitt’s call for their resignations comes after audio of a March 6 meeting leaked to the local newspaper. The audio captures:



Clardy and Hendrix making jokes about barbecue in reference to an arson victim

Jennings conferring with Manning and Clardy about killing journalists. Jennings talks about digging holes and hiring hitmen in these conversations.

Jennings telling Clardy he’d run for sheriff if law enforcement were still allowed to be violent to Black people

In the last conversation, Jennings alleges the county sheriff in the 1980s would beat Black people and hang them by a creek. He then said Black people have now “got more rights than we got.”

In his statement, Stitt said he was “appalled and disheartened” to hear the comments.

“There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office,” his statement reads. “I will not stand idly by while this takes place."

A McCurtain County Commission meeting was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.