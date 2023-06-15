Tulsa Day Center celebrates 10 years of affordable housing

The Tulsa Day Center is celebrating ten years since the first residents moved into Hudson Villas, an affordable housing project in White City. Residents of the 60-unit complex were greeted with hotdogs and live music to mark the occasion Saturday.

“We became a solution to ending homelessness,” said Mack Haltom, the Day Center’s executive director. Haltom says the residents at Hudson Villas have seen improvements in their overall health and wellbeing after they transitioned from homelessness to living at the complex. “Healthcare for them is much better. You see them healthier; you see them happier," Haltom said.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News

Rayfield Prince was the first resident to move into Hudson Villas ten years ago. “This is home to me. So it’s all been good and it’s getting better. So I like it here. I think in life, everyone should experience a place like this: home. A place you can call home,” Prince said.

According to the Day Center, 18 of the 60 apartment units at the complex are considered Permanent Supportive Housing for extremely low-income people or those with disabilities.