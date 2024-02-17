What to expect from Oklahoma lawmakers on healthcare in 2024

LOGAN: Thanks for joining me, Jillian. In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Oklahoma has adopted some of the most restrictive abortion policies in the country. But it looks like there’s more to come.

JILLIAN: So abortion is already totally banned in Oklahoma with the exception of preserving the life of the mother. Now, lawmakers are taking aim at access to medical abortions, which is when someone takes medications like misoprostol and methotrexate to end their pregnancy. House Bill 3013, which was written by Republicans Denise Crosswhite Hader and. Jim Olsen, just passed out of committee, and it would make it a felony punishable by $100,000 or up to 10 years in prison, for a person to deliver an abortion-inducing drug or possess one with the intent of delivering it. They’re calling it abortion trafficking.

Senate Bill 1778, filed by Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm, also addresses abortion trafficking. It would allow district attorneys or the attorney general to prosecute anyone who helps an unemancipated minor procure an abortion or abortion-inducing drugs without parental consent.

There are definitely a few bills this session that target mothers. But Governor Kevin Stitt said in a press conference last week that when it comes to legislation that could punish mothers who get an abortion, that he, quote “doesn’t even want to go there.”

LOGAN: More and more, the stigma related to mental health issues is dwindling, and mental healthcare is being recognized as, well, just part of healthcare in general. But Oklahoma is pretty deficient when it comes to the availability of that kind of care. But you’re looking into several bills that intend to change that.

JILLIAN: Yes, so all 77 Oklahoma counties have mental health care professional shortages, and after an interim study last year on the very topic of the workforce, there are a bunch of bills this session that address it. House Bill 3015 by Republican Representative Jeff Boatman changes the requirement for licensed social workers from 2 years of post graduate experience to 3,000 hours. Boatman said in committee this will help make things more flexible for Oklahomans trying to get their license and help them complete it faster.

He also wrote House Bill 3449, which would expand on some of the work he was a part of last session with what is called the Behavioral Health Workforce Development Fund. So far, it has allowed additional funding to go toward increasing psychiatric residencies in Oklahoma. Now, the scope of that funding could expand to internships and post-doctoral training programs, as well as scholarships for social work and mental health nursing.

LOGAN: The opioid epidemic continues to kill Oklahomans at an alarming rate. What’s being done at the Capitol this year to try to mitigate this ongoing problem.

JILLIAN: About 1,900 Oklahomans lost their lives to opioids from 2018-2022, so that crisis is continuing to significantly impact the state. But there are some bills coming through that will help address it. House Bill 3512 by Rep. Ronny Johns and Sen. Darrell Weaver would require schools to provide fentanyl abuse prevention and drug poisoning instruction to 6th through 12th graders. And Sen. Paul Rosino and Rep. Josh West authored Senate Bill 1344, which would authorize state health agencies to seek funding for educational and health care services related to nonopioid alternatives. They can also assist local entities in developing and administering services funded by opioid settlement grants. Those entities are applying for that funding right now.