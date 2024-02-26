Students and community members say bullying, political rhetoric troubling area schools

About 20 Owasso High students protested the death of Nex Benedict Monday.

Benedict was a 16-year-old nonbinary OHS student who died earlier this month of undetermined causes. Before Benedict collapsed at home on Feb. 8, they told police they threw water at one student in a school bathroom. Three students then reportedly attacked Benedict in retaliation.

Freshman Layaha Alexander said she walked out of class around 10 a.m. to raise awareness.

“In these small towns, if you’re any type of minority, you get picked on. It’s like hate is kind of, I don’t want to say normalized, but it is, and bullying,” said Alexander.

Students gathered just off school property at 86th Street and 129th Avenue with community members like advocate Kels Cooper. Cooper graduated from OHS in 2011 after starting an equality club that has since dissolved.

“The Trump administration, and with Governor Stitt and Ryan Walters, has especially created an unsafe climate for children in Oklahoma. Especially Ryan Walters, with the policies he’s tried to pass and his rhetoric. He’s made it clear it’s okay to target people in Owasso that are different than you,” said Cooper.

Community members gather with students for an event to remember Nex Benedict on Feb. 26, 2024.

Sean Rooney, who works with kids in local theatre, agreed the political climate in Oklahoma has been challenging when it comes to supporting LGBTQ youth.

“People are aware there is a need to help the youth and to help the queer community, but no one in power does anything, and it’s a bit ridiculous,” said Rooney.

Owasso High sent a letter to parents before the walkout saying the school supports peaceful assembly but that participating students would be marked absent.

The state medical examiner said the office is still determining how Nex Benedict died.