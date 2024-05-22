© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Oklahoman finalist in Google Doodle contest with artwork expressing hope for peace

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published May 22, 2024 at 2:05 PM CDT
Keenan Chavez's Google for Doodle entry.
Keenan Chavez
/
Google for Doodle
Keenan Chavez's Google for Doodle entry.

An elementary student from Stilwell is being recognized nationally for his artwork.

Maryetta School third-grader Keenan Chavez entered the annual Doodle for Google competition during his art class. It took him a week to make a drawing expressing a wish for global harmony.

“Mostly, the whole world will get together and, like, trash up the world, and I wanted everybody to stop doing that,” said Keenan Chavez.

Father Kyle Chavez said he supports his son’s goal to become a professional creator one day.

“I believe he can take it very far. He loves drawing. He loves painting more than he loves drawing. He’s constantly using paper at the house,” Kyle Chavez said.

In a press release, Google said Keenan Chavez was selected from tens of thousands of entries.

Keenan Chavez has a chance to become one of five national finalists. Voting on which students made the best doodles opens Wednesday and will conclude June 4. See the other finalists and cast your votes here.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
