Fowler ends bid for Tulsa mayor, another candidate to announce

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams,
Max Bryan
Published May 23, 2024 at 6:02 PM CDT
Tulsa City Councilor and mayoral candidate Jayme Fowler speaks on his proposed ordinance barring public money from assisting undocumented immigrants as YWCA worker Amanda Sibrian looks on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Tulsa City Hall.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler speaks on his proposed ordinance barring public money from assisting undocumented immigrants as YWCA worker Amanda Sibrian looks on. Taken Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Tulsa City Hall.

City Councilor Jayme Fowler announced Thursday he would drop out of the race to be Tulsa's next mayor.

Fowler, who entered the mayor's race on Sept. 5, 2023, delivered the news via his Facebook feed:

Fowler did not elaborate on the "very qualified individual" he said is preparing to announce his candidacy. According to an invite obtained by KWGS, a fourth potential candidate, businessman Brent VanNorman, is expected to announce his bid for mayor on Thursday, May 30.

A representative for Fowler was not immediately available for comment.

Three declared candidates remain in the mayor’s race:

  • Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith
  • State Representative Monroe Nichols
  • Businessman Casey Bradford, who is now the only Republican candidate

General elections for mayor are Aug. 27.
