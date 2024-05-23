Fowler ends bid for Tulsa mayor, another candidate to announce

City Councilor Jayme Fowler announced Thursday he would drop out of the race to be Tulsa's next mayor.

Fowler, who entered the mayor's race on Sept. 5, 2023, delivered the news via his Facebook feed:

Fowler did not elaborate on the "very qualified individual" he said is preparing to announce his candidacy. According to an invite obtained by KWGS, a fourth potential candidate, businessman Brent VanNorman, is expected to announce his bid for mayor on Thursday, May 30.

A representative for Fowler was not immediately available for comment.

Three declared candidates remain in the mayor’s race:



Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith

State Representative Monroe Nichols

Businessman Casey Bradford, who is now the only Republican candidate

General elections for mayor are Aug. 27.