Lankford describes presidential election as 'great unknown'

Oklahoma’s senior U.S. senator is continuing to speak out about his border legislation effort that fizzled. The package would’ve drastically changed the way asylum decisions at the U.S.-Mexico border are made, among other overhauls.

In a Thursday speech in Washington, D.C., Lankford decried those he said are seeking to “re-write history” around the controversial issue. He claimed that former President Donald Trump, who skewered the bill just before it died, was not solely responsible for the package failing. More than one Republican thought it wasn’t tough enough, Lankford said.

“Now, there’s no doubt that President Trump made a statement that it’s not enough. He wanted everything in it, and he said, ‘Don’t do it.’ No question that statement was made, but no question that belief was already shared by several folks on my side of the aisle,” said Lankford.

In an interview with KWGS earlier this month, Lankford didn’t express concern over the results of the next presidential race even as he bids for Senate leadership.

“It’s a great unknown. Once we get through the election, the election is actually settled, and the American people pick what direction we’re going to go, House, Senate, and White House, the second tier that happens is the executive branch starts hiring on its staff. We’re going to have a big turnover in leadership in the Senate,” said Lankford.

Lankford announced in March he’s running for vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference, a position considered the fifth-highest in the chamber’s GOP leadership

Lankford was criticized by Oklahoma Republicans for his bipartisan border deal, but the cooperative package helped launch him into the legislative limelight.

