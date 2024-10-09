The northern lights could be visible in Oklahoma Thursday night

A severe solar storm could bring the northern lights to Oklahoma. The storm, which may also disrupt satellites and power grids, is expected to hit Earth around Thursday mid-morning.

Scientists say the dancing lights could be visible in the southern United States after dark Thursday. Shawn Dahl with the Space Weather Prediction Center in Colorado says whether the storm, now predicted to be a G4, will produce an Aurora for the Sooner State depends on its strength.

“We won’t know that until it arrives at a satellite one million miles from Earth that we use to measure these changes in the solar wind,” said Dahl.

Dahl said the storm is right now predicted to be weaker than the storm that hit in May, when the northern lights were visible in Oklahoma. There is a possibility for a repeat performance, though.

“Will this be a global phenomenon or seen across the United States, such as the May storm? It's tough to say until we get a good read on it, and we would really need to reach those G5 levels for that to happen again. We do have a chance for that.”

To best see the northern lights, you should head to a place with no light pollution. Check back here Thursday for an update on the storm’s strength.

