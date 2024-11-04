Tulsans gather to offer Election Day support

Some Tulsans met Monday night to hear soothing words before Election Day Tuesday.

Compassionate Tulsa, a committee of the city’s Human Rights Commission, organized a nonpartisan candlelight vigil at the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church downtown. About 50 people gathered to sing songs and hear from community leaders.

Gary Peluso-Verdend of Phillips Theological Seminary said the point of the gathering was to calm frayed nerves.

“I don’t know if this is the way in your family, but in my orbit, there are lots of anxious people about what the next few days or weeks will bring,” said Peluso-Verdend.

While a host of state and local offices will be decided, the contentious U.S. presidential race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is also on the ballot.

Aliye Shimi of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry said relationships will endure no matter the outcome of Tuesday’s contests.

“I know that I will continue to have loving relationships with family members and community members who have differing political views. I truly hope that as we approach these conversations Tuesday night and Wednesday and so on, that we display the utmost compassion, and we exercise listening,” said Shimi.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Check your assigned voting place at the state election board website, and tune in to Public Radio Tulsa in the evening for live coverage of local and national results.

