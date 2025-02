Here are unofficial Feb. 11 election results for the Tulsa area. Next to each candidate’s or issue's name is the percentage of the vote garnered rounded to the nearest percentage, followed by total votes cast in the race. The ▸ symbol indicates a win. Read our previous coverage for explanations of each race.

OWASSO

Owasso Public Schools

Proposition No. 1

Yes: 58%

No: 42%

Total votes: 3,874

Proposition No. 2

▸Yes: 62%

No: 38%

Total votes: 3,881

Owasso City Council, Ward 5

▸Chad Balthrop: 64%

Brandon Shreffler: 36%

Total votes: 2,446

TULSA

Tulsa Public Schools, Office No. 3

Dorie Simmons: 29%

Kyra Carby: 47%

Brandi Joseph: 13%

Eartha McAlester: 11%

Total votes: 708

JENKS

Jenks Public Schools

Proposition No. 1

▸Yes: 81%

No: 19%

Total votes: 1,795

Proposition No. 2

▸Yes: 82%

No: 18%

Total votes: 1,794

BROKEN ARROW

Broken Arrow Public Schools Board. Office No. 5

Bruce Allen Lamont: 16%

Jerry Denton: 34%

▸Kate Williams: 50%

Total votes: 1,350

WAGONER COUNTY

Proposition

▸Yes: 93%

No: 7%

Total votes: 7,644

OKMULGEE COUNTY

County Commissioner, District No. 1

Jacob Branson: 33%

▸Ernie Ferreira: 67%

Total votes: 485

CITY OF OKMULGEE

Councilmember at large

Eddie Nelson: 23%

▸Mickey Baldwin: 77%

Total votes: 299