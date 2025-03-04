Lawmakers continue to ‘nip’ at state question process with new bill, advocates say

A group hoping to ask Oklahomans if they’d like to participate in open primary elections is crying foul as lawmakers look to add requirements to the state question process.

State Question 836 would eliminate Oklahoma’s partially closed primaries, meaning all candidates regardless of affiliation would be listed on one ballot available to all voters. The top two vote winners would advance to a general election.

Margaret Kobos, founder and CEO of Oklahoma United, says the primary system in Oklahoma badly needs reform, pointing to the fact that most elections are decided either on filing day or in primaries that don’t allow everyone to participate.

“There are thousands and thousands of people in Oklahoma who because of their party registration are prevented from voting for their county sheriff and their state legislator at the same time,” said Kobos.

State Question 836 is currently in its objection period, a timeframe meant to allow for the airing of concerns. Supporters would subsequently have 90 days to gather signatures.

But a proposed law could make things trickier.

Senate Bill 1027 authored by Republican Sens. Dave Bullard and Lonnie Paxton adds a few requirements to the signature gathering process, including one that says only 10% of signatures can be collected from counties with 400,000 or more residents.

SB 1027 also:



Empowers the Secretary of State, a gubernatorial appointee, to review and alter filed language

Requires additional attestations from petition signers

Eliminates ability to use paid out-of-state firms to gather signatures

Mandates additional financial disclosures

Kobos said lawmakers have “nipped” at the state question process over the years and it’s because they’re afraid of the will of the people.

“What really bothers me the most is instead of arguing on the merits of an idea, they just want to go back to their bag of dirty tricks and make it impossible for any idea to be discussed and heard,” said Kobos.

During a Tuesday committee hearing on the bill, Bullard said the point of the legislation is to make sure citizens all over Oklahoma get to participate in a financially transparent process.

"We're not limiting, we're actually expanding. We're not cutting anybody short, we're getting more people involved," said Bullard.

SB 1027 advanced out of the Senate's judiciary panel on a 7-2 vote.

