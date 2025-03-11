Tulsa brews: Find your next brewery or pub to check out

March. Spring is closely approaching, the weather is getting warmer, and the holiday of green beer is just a few days away. This feels like the perfect month for us to talk about some of Tulsa's favorite breweries and pubs! Whether you are a craft beer person only, or you're open to any/all brews, there's a spot for your tastebuds. And sober friends, we'll be highlighting non-alcohol options for you as well.

This month, let's get back to patio hang outs and check out some of Our Town’s breweries and pubs!

Heirloom Rustic Ales and Public Radio Tulsa/Public Radio Tulsa File Library

HEIRLOOM RUSTIC ALES

From ales to porters to lagers, Heirloom Rustic Ales offers a wide range of rotating beers on tap. With all of these options to choose from, Heirloom's staff is knowledgable on their craft, helping you find the right brew for your taste buds! They also provide a non-alcoholic brew option in their menu rotation. To see what is currently on tap, check out a full list of their beer options here.

Another unique twist to this brewery, Heirloom also serves coffee! They're also well-rounded in the variety they offer, from their well known drip coffee to lattes and matcha. Another great alternative for anyone that might not fancy a beer.

The inside space features bar and table seating as well as an outside pet-friendly patio area. When the weather is just right, they open the walls creating an open space to enjoy, even inside! Heirloom also hosts community events on a regular basis (you know, like our Spelling Bee), and they offer their unique taproom space to rent out for your own personal/business soirée.

Good Cause Brewing FAM Golden Strong Ale/Image via Good Cause Brewing Facebook Page

GOOD CAUSE BREWING

Andrew and Sally have a deep passion for brewing and bringing a sense of community. Their ideas turned into Good Cause Brewing, a neighborhood bar with community events. From hand-picking the seeds out of peppers for their brews, to packaging and processing cans, this brewery is a two-person machine.

Good Cause Brewing is known for their sours. However, their Rayburn Roads lager and Hazy IPAs are their best-sellers. If you're looking for non-alcoholic options, they have a selection of Bison Terp tonic sodas. These mocktail sodas are made with terpenes, which are molecules found in fruits, flowers, and herbs that can "influence" your mood.

While Good Cause Brewing doesn't have a kitchen for food, they allow you to bring in outside food, or you can catch the food truck close by. As they are big on community gathering, they host community events monthly. From comedy shows to trivia for people who suck at trivia, you'll enjoy the atmosphere.

Kilkenny's/Image via Kilkenny's Instagram Page

KILKENNY'S IRISH PUB

An Irish touch right here on Cherry St., Kilkenny's Irish Pub is a lively atmosphere for a friend meet-up or family get together. The outside brick walls are filled with beer signs, and inside you can find vintage Irish-inspired decor. And, of course, more beer signs. Just celebrating their 23-year anniversary, Kilkenny's has left their stamp on the Tulsa community.

Kilkenny's offers authentic Irish food as well as American cuisine. They have plenty of Irish beers and whiskey to go around, and Irish coffee options as well. They even offer beer combinations, ranging from vanilla bean vodka and Smithwick's, to apple cider with a port and Guinness. If your taste buds are adventurous, it might be worth trying out! This pub serves a full bar menu, but there are regular non-alcoholic options like typical restaurants do.

If you're interested in finding a spot to celebrate St. Patrick's Day coming up, Kilkenny's is pretty much guaranteed to be a big celebration.

Nothing's Left Brewing Co./Image via Nothing's Left Brewing Co. Website Page

NOTHING'S LEFT BREWING CO.

I absolutely love a good place to hang out on the patio, and Nothing's Left Brewing Co. is a great spot to do just that! They're a small craft brewery right in downtown that opened in 2018, going through hundreds of beer variations and trying unique flavors.

There are two taprooms for you to try out, offering a selection of brews ranging from stouts, sours, IPAs, and more. If you are sober, or just not a beer person, there are a few different non-alcoholic options. This includes non-alcoholic beer, tonics, draft soda, slushes and soft serve. In terms of food, they do offer Tortoise Pizza. A great combo with beer!

You can also rent out the brewery for events! The inside offers a variety of interior decoration in different rooms, providing a different vibe in each one. From the industrial modern brick room, to the colorful maximalist style of the dream lounge, they're touch of unique variety matches the theme of their non-traditional beer selection.

Prost King Pils Lager from Cabin Boys Brewing/Image via Cabin Boys Brewing Website

CABIN BOYS BREWERY

Ale and lager fans, this one is for you! Since 2017, Cabin Boys Brewery holds their space in the Pearl District serving their quality ales and lagers. The idea of the brewery came from the name, a cabin! Friends that came together to build a cabin, now seek out building a community with their craft.

Cabin Boys Brewery offers a couple of unique twists you don't see at every brewery here in Tulsa. One thing, they offer memberships! There are different tiers you can choose from, providing loyalty points, discounts, and other offerings. They also offer brewery tours every Friday! Purchasing a tour comes with a beer and your own glass. And, they also offer rentals for your events.

From Tuesday - Sunday, Cabin Boys Brewery offers BrewPub. Detailed on their website, Brewpub is a new concept combining craft beverages, pub food and a nice hangout space! This also offers drinks outside of beer, including wine, cocktails, cider and non-alcoholic options. The perfect combination of good food and good drinks with good friends.

Hop the Griffin Logo/Image via Hop the Griffin Facebook Page

HOP THE GRIFFIN

This South Tulsa spot describes themselves as a micro brewery. Hop the Griffin Brewing Company provides craft beer that is brewed on-site and offers a small bar-type food menu. The selection isn't huge, but the space fills with the community to catch their live music or trivia nights.

Aside from beer, Hop the Griffin offers a full bar selection, able to provide most cocktails and offering monthly specials. They also have a selection of wine. One of the mocktail options provided here is MoodBrü, which is a zero-proof drink made with botanical-based terpenes.

Hop the Griffin also hosts events, with many around music! They host live music shows every Friday and Saturday night, and have karaoke nights. There's even music bingo events! It's safe to say, Hop the Griffin provides many opportunities to hang out with the community while sipping on your drink of choice.

Max Retropub Bar/Image via Max Retropub Website

MAX RETROPUB

Calling all arcade game lovers! Max Retropub isn't technically a brewery or actual pub, but it is Tulsa's only 80's and 90's themed arcade bar! This spot located in the Blue Dome district offers a wide selection of old school arcade games, along with a selection of beer.

It's not the same vibe as the breweries we've mentioned in this newsletter, but with the unique entertainment, it's hard not to mention! The entire setup is retro-styled and makes you feel like you've taken a step into the past. They also host trivia nights and other events to check out.

Their selection of beer includes both domestic and local options. Outside of beer, there's a cocktail menu, as well as offering wine and non-alcoholic options. To lean into the kid feel, they also offer slushie cocktails on their menu. If you're nostalgic, this place is worth a trip to treat your inner child!

Curt Teich Co. Publishers "HEART OF THE CITY BY NIGHT" circa 1938