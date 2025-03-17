Man accused of shooting Webbers Falls officer found in New Mexico

Authorities have found a man accused of shooting a Webbers Falls police officer late Sunday afternoon.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed Monday morning that Billy Wayne Williams was located in New Mexico. Williams was listed in a blue alert — meaning Williams posed an imminent threat to law enforcement — issued Sunday night around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, police tried to do a traffic stop on Williams’ vehicle around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Williams led police on a chase and fired on them after they stopped him.

Williams reportedly shot one officer from the town in southeastern Muskogee County in the face, according to OSBI.

“She was quickly in stable condition, but she was released (from the hospital), and she was expected to be OK,” OSBI spokesperson Hunter McKee said of the officer.

Local law enforcement officers, OSBI agents, U.S. Marshals and FBI agents searched for Williams after the shooting, McKee said.

FBI agents in Oklahoma City and Albuquerque are investigating Williams’ actions because he is a Choctaw citizen, said spokesperson Kayla McCleery. McCleery said OSBI is investigating the police shooting.

McKee said the Webbers Falls area is “very fortunate” that surrounding agencies responded quickly to the incident.