Oklahoma House Districts 71, 74 head to the polls

The Tulsa area has two elections for the state Legislature Tuesday.

House District 71

House District 71 includes the neighborhoods between Riverside Drive and Lewis Avenue from 81st to 21st streets. Republican Beverly Atteberry and Democrat Amanda Clinton vie for the seat.

According to her website, Clinton would oppose State Superintendent Ryan Walters, work to lower the cost of living and champion health care for women if elected. She also wants to help end homelessness in Tulsa by 2030 — a shared goal with Mayor Monroe Nichols, whose campaign she managed.

Atteberry said she would like to expand transportation infrastructure in the state to account for increased traffic and eliminate the state income tax. She also wants to make the state’s school year longer and require three-year-old preschool for children.

House District 74

House District 74 includes virtually all of Owasso. Democratic domestic violence intervention specialist Amy Hossain and Republican youth program consultant Kevin Norwood compete for this seat in the House.

According to her website, Hossain would advocate for public education and work to eliminate health disparities in the state if elected. She also wants to raise the state’s minimum wage and make housing more affordable in Oklahoma.

According to his website, Norwood would support “tax relief” and fund infrastructure and education if elected. He also wants to “fight for conservative policies” and oppose green energy.

To find out if you live in districts 71 or 74 and can vote in either election, visit the Oklahoma Voter Portal.