City touts clearing of homeless camp along Arkansas River

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:16 AM CST
Mayor Monroe Nichols holds a press conference on the banks of the Arkansas River on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.
City of Tulsa
/
Livestream
Mayor Monroe Nichols holds a press conference on the banks of the Arkansas River on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The city of Tulsa is touting its efforts at clearing out a homeless camp by getting people into housing.

At a Wednesday press conference, Mayor Monroe Nichols said a collaborative approach with nonprofits allowed officials to move 25 folks camping along the Arkansas River near a protected natural area into homes.

“This effort at Eagle’s Nest is a win all around. It’s a win for the individuals who’ve successfully been housed, it’s a win for wildlife, and it’s a win for our city and for everyone who enjoys River Parks and the Arkansas River,” said Nichols.

Nichols said police will visit the site daily and will “engage with compassion” anyone who attempts to set up a tent again. He favorably compared his efforts to the governor’s, who recently authorized sweeps of homeless camps but did not offer permanent housing solutions.
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native and a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, having served aboard the icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10).
