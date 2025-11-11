Classes in Northeast Oklahoma

I recently turned 30, and one goal that I am shooting for in this new decade of life is to explore new hobbies. Northeast Oklahoma provides a wide range of different types of classes to help with that - whether it's new cooking skills, learning how to work with ceramics, or a new way to challenge myself with a fitness class. If you're itching to learn a new skill, this is the newsletter for you.This month, let's learn something new together and explore some of Our Town's classes!

Sourdough-making/Image via Slate Sourdough Facebook Page

COOKING CLASSES

Sourdough classes at Slate Sourdough

Interested in the sourdough-making craze, but don't know where to begin? Slate Sourdough offers monthly workshops to learn this skill, meet new friends, and scratch that itch to learn something new. Along with beginner classes, there's also an intermediate workshop for people already baking who want to level-up in their skills. This women-owned business also offers a rotating monthly creative workshop series, Girls Night Out, which explores making other types of crafts. To learn what you need to know beforehand and/or how to join, visit HERE.

Tulsa Tech Culinary Arts & Food Classes

Tulsa Tech offers a wide variety of part-time culinary classes in Owasso. You can pick up many skills, from learning how to make bakery-style cinnamon rolls to learning about appetizers and the right amount of seasoning to spice up your Cajun cooking. They also offer tips on techniques like canning foods and jams and jellies! To see a list of class schedules, visit HERE.

Home Ec Express

Another place in Owasso to access cooking classes is Home Ec Express! Owner Jaime Umphenour has lived and breathed the art of home economics her entire life - and she now spends her days teaching others how to master this art as well, including cooking classes. You can sign up for a private class, where Jaime will show you everything from the basics to how to prep the big Turkey Day meal. You can also find quick tutorials on different types of cooking lessons on her website. Visit HERE for more information.

Arts at 302 building photographed by Shaun Hill Motion & Still/Image via the Arts at 302 Facebook page.

ART CLASSES

Arts at 302

In Broken Arrow, Arts at 302 offers art classes for everyone - all ages and all levels. Class options range, including options like ceramic work, jewelry making, painting, drawing, and more. There are over 30 six-week art courses offered throughout the year. They also offer one-time workshops, which are announced monthly. Classes are beginner-friendly and encourage you to explore all types of art! Visit HERE for a schedule of classes coming up.

WaterWorks Art Center

Art classes and workshops are offered at the WaterWorks Art Center on Charles Page Blvd! Another place offering a variety of art classes aimed at both adults and children -- including ceramics, drawing, painting, glass fusing, jewelry, basket making, weaving, and more. Enrollment just opened for their winter programs. Visit HERE to sign up or find out more information.

Pinspiration

The founder of Pinspiration, Brooke Roe, wanted to make it easy for folks in Phoenix, Arizona, to test their art skills and DIY. Now, you can find Pinspiration around the country! The Tulsa location is on Yale Ave., offering a variety of crafts and projects to create, ranging from coasters to flower pots, and message boards to splatter painting. Whether you have your own ideas, or just want to follow along on their monthly project, you'll have all the tools necessary to help you succeed! Visit HERE to see what craft awaits you!

Candles/Image via This & That Candles and More Facebook Page

CANDLE-MAKING CLASSES

Wick and Flame Candle Bar

Wick and Flame Candle Bar has a location in Tulsa on Main Street for all your DIY candle-making needs! They guide you with a step-by-step process, providing all the necessary tools and supplies as you create your own unique candle. You'll choose your fragrance, candle vessel, and pour your own wax! Check out Wick and Flame solo, have a date night, or make it a group activity by booking HERE.

This & That Candles and More

In Owasso, This & That Candles and More offers a wide range of workshops, including candle-making! Choose from a variety of candle vessels and fragrances before learning how to properly pour the wax, thereby creating a unique candle with your own hands! Interested in other workshops? This & That offers a variety of subjects, from doormat painting to sourdough! Explore what you can make HERE.

Aerial arts/Image via the Tribe Circus Arts Facebook Page

FITNESS CLASSES

Tribe Circus Arts

Aerial Arts has become a popular way for folks to learn something new while moving their body! Tribe Circus Arts, with locations in Bixby and Owasso, welcomes adults of all skill levels, including brand-new beginners. They offer a range of aerial classes, including aerial silks, hammock, hoop, and more! Staff is there to help you explore aerial arts, helping you develop the necessary skills to advance. Visit HERE to explore classes and find class schedules.

Gremlin Jiu-Jitsu and Fitness

Gremlin Jiu-Jitsu and Fitness here in Tulsa is a space in which to try jiu-jitsu, boxing, and wrestling. While their main focus is jiu-jitsu, they also offer martial arts training. The staff is devoted to helping you build your physical and mental fitness, along with sharing self-defense moves and building your confidence. Their coaches welcome all ages and all skill levels. Visit HERE for more information.

Barre3

Barre3 has a location right over in the Brookside area on Peoria, offering classes that help move your body, honor your intuition, and create a supportive environment for your goals. Barre3 offers four types of classes - A Mindful Flow, Cardio, Strength, and Signature. They welcome all skill levels, meeting you where you are and helping you take the steps to improvement! Visit HERE for more information on their classes.

Cody Mayo Studios sign/Image via the Cody Mayo Studios Facebook Page

ACTING CLASSES

Cody Mayo Studios

On Studio Row here in Tulsa, you'll find the Cody Mayo Studios, offering professional on-camera acting and improv classes! They offer classes for both adults and children, helping you identify your blocks and work through them while also bringing yourself into the work and acting in a creative flow. The improv class if for all levels, introducing you to the foundations of improv. Learn more about these classes HERE.

Theatre Arts Tulsa

In Broken Arrow, Theatre Arts Tulsa is a one-stop shop for theatre classes, including acting classes. There are classes specific to musical theatre - combining singing, dancing, and acting into the curriculum. If you're already a skilled actor, consider auditioning for the acting ensemble! You can put those skills to the test in the one-act play that this company offers each semester. Read more on the types of classes and enroll HERE.