VA takes ownership of new Tulsa hospital named for Sen. Jim Inhofe

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published November 12, 2025 at 10:33 AM CST
The James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center during the transfer ceremony
Matt Barnard
/
OSU
The James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center during the transfer ceremony

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has officially taken ownership of Tulsa’s new hospital, marking a major milestone in a project years in the making.

Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences transferred control to the VA during a Veterans Day “turning over the keys” ceremony. The James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center is named for the late Oklahoma senator and former Tulsa mayor, who was widely known for his strong support of the military and veterans.

OSU Pipe and Drum and the VFW District 5 Honor Guard posts the colors at
Zach Boblitt
/
KWGS News
OSU Pipe and Drum and the VFW District 5 Honor Guard posts the colors

The 273,000-square-foot facility, located in downtown Tulsa’s old Kerr and Edmonson office buildings, will include 58 hospital beds and modern amenities for veteran care. The project was made possible through a partnership among the Department of Veterans Affairs, OSU, and the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, with $25 million in private donations supporting construction.

Veterans Hospital in Tulsa, or VHiT, the nonprofit organization that led building efforts, estimates there are more than 65,000 veterans living in the Tulsa area.

“We're bringing it to where they are so they don't have to travel,” said Kimberly Denning, medical center director for the Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System. “Being right next to OSU is going to help us partner with them so that we can bring more specialty care to better serve our veterans.”

Some exam rooms inside the new VA facility.
Matt Barnard
/
OSU
Some exam rooms inside the new VA facility.

OSU Health Sciences President Johnny Stephens said the collaboration between OSU and the VA will strengthen both institutions.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for partnership with more joint hires,” Stephens said. “It’s an increased amount of care for the Veterans Administration as well.”

U.S. Sen. James Lankford said his late colleague would have enjoyed the Veterans Day ceremony.

The Tulsa hospital is only the second in the nation built under the federal CHIP-IN Act, legislation Inhofe supported to allow public-private partnerships to accelerate construction of veterans’ medical facilities.

Air Force Veteran Caesar Latimer sings the national anthem
Zach Boblitt
/
KWGS News
Air Force Veteran Caesar Latimer sings the national anthem

Gov. Kevin Stitt called the ceremony a moment of “gratitude and momentum.”

He said it honored veterans and Inhofe’s legacy while marking progress for Oklahoma’s future in health care and innovation.

The James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center is expected to open in late spring 2026.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
