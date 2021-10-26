-
A state commission gave the green light on Monday to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s new $7.7 billion, eight-year construction plan.The plan…
A portion of the Gilcrease Expressway is now designated the Don Ross Expressway.The 2.2-mile stretch honoring the civil rights leader and former state…
Some segments of Oklahoma highways are getting renumbered.The state transportation commission approved a slate of them last week, including a new State…
The state's top transportation official said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is already making progress on recommendations a legislative…
Federal traffic consultants have been working with INCOG on a local road safety plan, and their review of crash data has revealed some areas of focus for…
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has received $154 million from the federal coronavirus relief package passed in December.State Secretary of…
Sixteen years after being in 49th place for bridge conditions in the country, Oklahoma now ranks ninth.At last count, 86 bridges on the state highway…
Tulsa County Engineer Alex Mills said on Monday that the slate of major road projects planned for summer will almost certainly be reduced as a result of…
Late one night in 2011, a large animal collided with an SUV on a Connecticut parkway. This animal was not a deer -- as is, sadly, so often the case. It…
On this edition of ST, we cover some interesting and less-familiar Tulsa history by way of a new biography of Cy Avery. Our guest is the Missouri-based…