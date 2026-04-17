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Muskogee residents complain of dangerously late tornado siren

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:42 AM CDT

Muskogee County residents experienced an EF-1 tornado Tuesday night. Yet, as the storm progressed, some say they were alerted almost too late.

Summit resident Charlene Walker moved into her new home last November. On the night of the storm, she said the weather app she used changed quickly and she couldn’t believe it.

“It was horrible. I was like, 'where was the tornado watch? Where were the sirens? Where, why did it just say thunderstorm, and then all of a sudden tornado warning – run!’”

She sprang into action with her two children, one of whom is recovering from surgery. The scene was chaotic. Walker lost her cat and fell as she was fleeing.

The city of Muskogee later acknowledged their system was delayed, but said sirens are meant to alert people outside, not inside, to a tornado. Walker called the press release inappropriate.

“A lot of people could have lost their lives at night from them not being prepared and doing their job. You should be able to hear the siren, you know. I may not be able to hear out here in Summit, but I do think that the people in town should have definitely heard it.”

No reason has yet been given for the delay. The Walkers are safe, and their cat has returned without a scratch
Tags
Local & Regional Severe weather
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning News Radio Host at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers in varying counties of Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in multiple roles which include libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time.
See stories by Angel Ford